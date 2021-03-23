Isaiah McKenze re-signing with Bills

Getty Images

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie is set to run it back with the Bills.

McKenzie’s agents announced that McKenzie has agreed to a new deal with the team on Tuesday. No terms were part of the announcement.

McKenzie turned in a productive 2020 season while playing a quarter of the offensive snaps for the Bills. He had 30 catches for 282 yards and five touchdowns and threw a 12-yard touchdown pass for the AFC East champs in the regular season and added three catches for 14 yards and a score in the postseason. He also turned his lone punt return of the year into an 84-yard touchdown.

The Bills cut John Brown this month, but added Emmanuel Sanders to a receiving group that brings back Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, and Gabriel Davis in addition to McKenzie.