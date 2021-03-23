Jameis Winston: I embrace every competition

Getty Images

Jameis Winston took some time at a Tuesday press conference to express thanks to Drew Brees for showing him “how to be an NFL quarterback” during the 2020 season before attention turned to replacing Brees as the starter for the Saints.

Winston signed a one-year deal with the team last week and rejoins Taysom Hill on the depth chart in New Orleans. Head coach Sean Payton said he thinks the team is set at the position after bringing Winston back, which sets up a competition between the two players.

“I embrace every competition and I know Taysom is a competitive guy as well,” Winston said. “I’m excited to be getting back with this team and being around him, being in that room with him again, competing and challenging each other and leading a team to where we want to be. Because I know that’s what we both want. We both want the Lombardi Trophy. We both want that. I think that’s something that I experienced last year that will impact me forever, is being able to play in those meaningful games, being in the playoffs, competing with your teammates to a deeper level. And that’s what I’m about, competing and winning games. And that’s what we’re gonna do.”

It’s unclear what kind of offseason activities will be allowed this year and whether Winston will have to wait until training camp for an on-field chance to show that the lessons learned from Brees make him the right choice for the job.