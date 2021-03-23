Jameis Winston: I embrace every competition

Posted by Josh Alper on March 23, 2021, 2:41 PM EDT
Jameis Winston took some time at a Tuesday press conference to express thanks to Drew Brees for showing him “how to be an NFL quarterback” during the 2020 season before attention turned to replacing Brees as the starter for the Saints.

Winston signed a one-year deal with the team last week and rejoins Taysom Hill on the depth chart in New Orleans. Head coach Sean Payton said he thinks the team is set at the position after bringing Winston back, which sets up a competition between the two players.

“I embrace every competition and I know Taysom is a competitive guy as well,” Winston said. “I’m excited to be getting back with this team and being around him, being in that room with him again, competing and challenging each other and leading a team to where we want to be. Because I know that’s what we both want. We both want the Lombardi Trophy. We both want that. I think that’s something that I experienced last year that will impact me forever, is being able to play in those meaningful games, being in the playoffs, competing with your teammates to a deeper level. And that’s what I’m about, competing and winning games. And that’s what we’re gonna do.”

It’s unclear what kind of offseason activities will be allowed this year and whether Winston will have to wait until training camp for an on-field chance to show that the lessons learned from Brees make him the right choice for the job.

6 responses to "Jameis Winston: I embrace every competition

  1. If he has a good off season he will be on a team with some weapons that can earn him some cash. Not sure they have the roster to compete deep in the playoffs.

  2. The most important and over looked quality for a quarterback is the ability to make good decisions quickly. Jameis lacks this ability on and off the field. For example, he waited until the Bucs cut him to have eye surgery (5 seasons). All the other stuff he did I mark it as being an immature kid, but waiting 5 years to fix your eyes just doesn’t seem very smart. But, it will be interesting to see if this was the cause to all those picks or if he really cannot make the right decision. As a Bucs fan I always gave him the benefit of the doubt until it became too painful to do so. Sometimes you got Brett Favre and other times you got Ryan Leaf.

  4. BuckyBadger says:
    March 23, 2021 at 2:46 pm
    If he has a good off season he will be on a team with some weapons that can earn him some cash. Not sure they have the roster to compete deep in the playoffs.
    ——————————————————————-
    Winston had plenty of weapons in Tampa ( Tom Brady just won a Superbowl the year after Winston left ) He put up plenty of points and yards in Tampa. The problem was the INTs
    Hopefully he learned how to study film and read Defenses from Brees and can turn his career around.

  5. Well, we did sign a fullback in free agency, offense will not be what we have been seeing for the past 15 years….but still it’s going to be a show, can’t wait. #whodat

  6. Well, well how the turn tables. Funny all these Saints fans are coming in hot with the thumbs down on anything critical of Winston, yet they all knew it was an automatic W when they played against Winston and the Bucs. What changed????

