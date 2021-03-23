Jameis Winston thankful for his year learning from Drew Brees

Getty Images

Jameis Winston will soon be competing to succeed Drew Brees as the Saints’ starting quarterback. He thinks he’s well-positioned to do that after learning from Brees for the last year.

Winston called Brees “someone I’ve admired my entire life,” recounted watching Brees win the Super Bowl when Winston was in high school, and said that serving as Brees’s backup was an educational experience the last year.

“I love you, and it was a privilege to get to learn from you last year, and really just see what I’ve admired from afar, it was real,” Winston said of Brees. “I’m thankful that you’ve shown me how to be an NFL quarterback, man. That was a privilege.”

Winston will now compete with Taysom Hill to see which one of them can convince Sean Payton he’s best suited to follow in Brees’ footsteps.