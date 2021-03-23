Jarrett Stidham joins new, returning Patriots receivers for workout

Posted by Josh Alper on March 23, 2021, 11:11 AM EDT
NFL: DEC 28 Bills at Patriots
Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham got his first work in with a couple of the team’s new offensive additions.

Stidham posted a video and photos to Instagram of a workout in California that included his first chance to throw passes to wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and tight end Hunter Henry. Both players agreed to contracts with the team last week.

Bourne was joined by wide receivers Jakobi Meyers and Kristian Wilkerson at the workout while the incumbent tight ends were represented by Devin Asiasi and Matt LaCosse.

“Let’s get the newness out of the way this week, you know what I’m saying?” Stidham said to the group in the video. “So that way whenever we go to training camp we can hit it running.”

Stidham backed up Cam Newton last season and Newton’s return sets him up for the same spot on the depth chart unless this offseason work helps shake things up once the entire team is back on the field.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Jarrett Stidham joins new, returning Patriots receivers for workout

  1. Why hasn’t he beat out Cam Newton for the job? According to Pats fans on here he’s levels above Cam.

  2. If Stidham was garbage like so many people have commented I don’t think the Patriots would be keeping him around. They obviously see something in him, and they must believe in him or he’d be elsewhere

  3. Gonna be hard for Newton to show he is a better passer or steward of leading the huddle and getting the ball out on time with a weak arm and poor mechanics.

    The preseason will be the difference since, you kow, they will actually have a full offseason and games to play to see, as opposed to last year when you couldn’t.

    Newton is paid like a back up qb for a reason.

  4. At some point you have to wonder why this guy is still on the roster, given how hesitant they were to play him last year despite Cam Newton looking nothing like an NFL QB.

  5. how BAD must you be if they leave Cam out there with his clearly absent ability to throw the ball at this point in his career…

  7. Both Stidham and Newton are garbage. In close games against playoff contenders, you don’t want either one. Drafting another quarterback is their only hope for this upcoming season.

  8. You never know what Belichick’s plan is. They could move up to get their QB of the future, move back to draft a second tier QB, draft no QB, or wait for Jimmy G to get released. Maybe he simply didn’t want to put Stidham in a position last year where he is unlikely to succeed. Maybe it is once again an open competition at training camp.

  9. Stidham is still on the roster because he’s cheap and has experience in the offense. No other reason. Nice that he’s trying, but he’ll never be more than a back up in the NFL.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.