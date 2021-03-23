Jason Wright: Washington Football Team could remain permanent name

Getty Images

After the franchise’s name change in 2020, the Washington Football Team caught on with some fans. Team president Jason Wright told John Keim of ESPN that the organization will strongly consider Washington Football Team as the permanent name for the franchise.

“There are a set of folks that have warmed to the Washington Football Team,” Wright told Keimi about input the organization has received. “Some of the things that are emerging from that are the Washington Football Team has something that ties deeply to our history. It feels like that isn’t jettisoning all the things we have been in the past, whereas something that’s completely new might feel that way.

“It’s important for a substantial part of our fan base to feel that this is a continuation of something vs. a complete reset, something brand new.”

The Washington Football Team will remain the placeholder for 2021 with a permanent name in place for 2022. The franchise moved on from its former name last summer after 87 years.

Wright said the organization has no timetable for announcing the permanent name.

“The sooner the better, that’s one thing I hear from the fan base,” Wright said. “I would like it sooner than later, but it’s hard to commit to timing because the importance here is thoroughness, rigor and ensuring that we have been inclusive of all the folks that we need to listen to. That works against speed in some ways, but we’re moving as fast as possible.”

The team has received 15,000 suggestions for the new name or new logo, with almost two weeks remaining until the April 5 deadline for fan input. The organization has consulted with alumni, overseas fans, young fans, the military and longtime fans, among others.

It already announced it will keep burgundy and gold as the team colors.