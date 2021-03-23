Jets sign Del’Shawn Phillips

Getty Images

The Jets have signed a linebacker who spent the last couple of seasons with one of their divisional foes.

The team announced the signing of Del'Shawn Phillips on Tuesday afternoon.

Phillips signed to the Bills practice squad last October and made his regular season debut in the 2020 opener against his new team. He injured his quad in that game and spent time on injured reserve before returning in Week 9. He got hurt again, however, and went back on the reserve list for the rest of the season.

Phillips played 14 special teams snaps in those two appearances.

The Jets have also signed Carl Lawson and Jarrad Davis at linebacker this month. There was a report that they were talking to teams about trading C.J. Mosley, but he remains under contract after opting out last season.