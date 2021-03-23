John Miller re-signing with Panthers

Getty Images

The Panthers had several offensive linemen hit the open market as unrestricted free agents last week and one of them will be returning to the fold this week.

Jonathan M. Alexander of the Charlotte Observer reports that guard John Miller is re-signing with the team. It will be a one-year deal for Miller.

The news comes on the one-year anniversary of the announcement of Miller’s initial contract with the team. He started 14 games at right guard after signing that deal and has started 74 games over the course of a career that’s also featured stints with the Bengals and Bills.

The Panthers have added guard Pat Elflein and guard/tackle Cameron Erving in free agency. Left guard Chris Reed remains a free agent.