Justin Pugh takes pay cut to stay with Cardinals

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 23, 2021, 2:33 PM EDT
Detroit Lions v Arizona Cardinals
Getty Images

Cardinals guard Justin Pugh will remain in Arizona for the 2021 season after agreeing to reduce his salary.

Pugh said on Twitter that he has agreed to take less money because he likes playing with the Cardinals.

“To clarify I restructured my contract and took a pay cut to stay with the Arizona Cardinals,” Pugh wrote. “I love Arizona and want to finish my career here. Now let’s go win a ring.”

Pugh has started every game but one for the Cardinals the last two seasons. He signed a five-year, $45 million contract with the Cardinals in 2018 and had been scheduled to count for an $11.2 million salary cap hit before agreeing to his pay cut.

4 responses to "Justin Pugh takes pay cut to stay with Cardinals

  1. Wish I could sit in on the meetings where players/agents are given options to take a “pay cut” or be cut. The minute they do take the cut, it’s always spun as wanting to remain with the team. The reality is most likely that they don’t want to go out on the FA market, knowing they would end up in worse financial shape. In fact, by the time they are read the riot act, their agent already has a very good feeling on what they might get, if cut.

  3. chawk12thman says:
    March 23, 2021 at 2:41 pm
    ————————————

    Normally I’d agree with you, in most case I think your right. However with Pugh given that he is a good but not great OG ( He was a top 10 Guard in pass pro last year) paired with the shortage of quality linemen around the league I think someone would pick him up for somewhere around $8M a year on a 2 year deal. I just think quality linemen carry more value because they’re hard to come by and very hard to draft outside of round 1. Well have to wait and see what the contract details are on Pughs new deal.

  4. Glad AZ found a way to keep him, I was worried he would become a cap casualty which would of been a downgrade no doubt. Once u finally land a top 5 Center the last thing you want to do is create more unnecessary holes on your OL. Arizona’s line should be pretty dominant next season, best line they’ve had since at least 2014-15.

