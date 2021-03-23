Justin Pugh takes pay cut to stay with Cardinals

Getty Images

Cardinals guard Justin Pugh will remain in Arizona for the 2021 season after agreeing to reduce his salary.

Pugh said on Twitter that he has agreed to take less money because he likes playing with the Cardinals.

“To clarify I restructured my contract and took a pay cut to stay with the Arizona Cardinals,” Pugh wrote. “I love Arizona and want to finish my career here. Now let’s go win a ring.”

Pugh has started every game but one for the Cardinals the last two seasons. He signed a five-year, $45 million contract with the Cardinals in 2018 and had been scheduled to count for an $11.2 million salary cap hit before agreeing to his pay cut.