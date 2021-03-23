Kalif Raymond agrees to deal with Lions

Getty Images

Wide receiver Kalif Raymond has found a new team.

Raymond’s agents announced on Tuesday that he has agreed to a deal with the Lions. No terms of the deal were announced.

The Titans chose not to tender Raymond as a restricted free agent earlier this month. He posted nine catches for 187 yards last season and also saw time as a returner. Raymond averaged nine yards per punt return and 18.3 yards on kickoff returns.

Raymond is the third receiver that the Lions have signed as a free agent this year. Tyrell Williams and Breshad Perriman previously joined a unit that’s lost Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones to other teams this month.