Kareem Jackson back with Broncos

The Broncos did not exercise their option on safety Kareem Jackson‘s contract last week, but that parting of the ways turned out to be a brief one.

According to multiple reports, Jackson has agreed to return to the team on a one-year, $5 million deal. Jackson stood to make $10 million under the terms of his old deal.

Jackson signed a three-year deal with Denver in 2019 and started every game during the 2020 season. He had 89 tackles, an interception, two fumble recoveries, and four passes defensed in those contests.

The Broncos had been busy in the secondary before securing Jackson’s return. They signed safety Justin Simmons to a four-year deal after franchise tagging him, agreed to a deal with cornerback Ronald Darby early in free agency and they signed cornerback Kyle Fuller after he was released by the Bears.