Kerry Hyder agrees to three-year deal with Seahawks

The Seahawks are bringing back defensive end Benson Mayowa. They also are signing a pass rusher from a division rival as they attempt to upgrade the position.

Seattle has agreed to terms with former 49ers defensive end Kerry Hyder, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. It’s a two-year, $6.5 million deal that includes a third year with a $10 million base salary that voids, a source tells PFT.

Hyder, who turns 30 in May, had a career year in 2020. It earned him a spot on PFT’s top 100 free agents, coming in at No. 97 on the list.

His signing leaves only 20 players on the top 100 unsigned.

Hyder started 14 of 16 games played in 2020, seeing action on a career-high 721 defensive snaps. He totaled 49 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 18 quarterback hits and 10 tackles for loss.

Hyder also has played games for the Jets, Lions and Cowboys.