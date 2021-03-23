Mac Jones works out for scouts at Alabama’s first pro day

Getty Images

Mac Jones is not expected to wait long to hear his name called on draft night. Nothing he did or didn’t do Tuesday likely affected his draft standing one way or the other.

But for the record, the Alabama quarterback measured 6-2 5/8, weighed 217 pounds, ran 40-yard dash times of 4.72 and 4.68 and posted a 32-inch vertical, NFL Media reports.

“I think I showed that I am athletic enough, clearly,” Jones said, “and I am.”

Jones threw around 50 passes before a group of scouts that included Titans General Manager Jon Robinson, Titans coach Mike Vrabel, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane, Washington General Manager Martin Mayhew, Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman, Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert and Jaguars General Manager Trent Baalke.

Jones was missing his top receivers, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle. Instead, Slade Bolden and Xavier Williams caught passes from Jones along with former Alabama tight ends Miller Forristall and Carl Tucker and fullback/linebacker Joshua McMillon.

“It was a little different than a typical pro day script just because of the people we had out there,” Jones told SEC Network, via Mike Rodak of AL.com. “We had to use two underclassmen and obviously Miller, Carl and Josh did a great job. But I feel like I could’ve thrown it better. It is what it is. I have one more pro day, got to come out and show what I got.

“I really don’t think it was as good as I probably wanted it to be. I’ll probably be pissed about it for 20 minutes, but I’ll be good after that.”

Alabama’s second pro day is next Tuesday, and Jones expects a more normal script with a group of receivers that could include Waddle. Smith will not participate.

“Hopefully we can get at least one of the receivers we have coming out [in the draft] to come out,” Jones said.