Mike Davis signing two-year deal with Falcons

Getty Images

The Falcons need to improve their run game and are poaching a back from a division rival in an effort to do it.

Multiple reports indicate Mike Davis will sign with the Falcons on a two-year contract. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the deal is worth $5.5 million, with $3 million fully guaranteed in the first year.

Davis essentially served as Carolina’s starting running back in 2020, with Christian McCaffrey limited to just three games with various injuries. Davis recorded 1,015 yards from scrimmage and eight total touchdowns, netting 642 yards rushing and 373 yards receiving on 59 catches.

That was Davis’ first full season with the Panthers, having come over when the team claimed him off waivers in 2019. The running back began his career with the 49ers in 2015, though he didn’t become a major offensive contributor until the 2018 season with the Seahawks. That year, Davis rushed for 514 yards and four touchdowns, while also making 34 catches for 214 yards with a TD.

That performance led to Davis signing a two-year deal with the Bears in March 2019, but he ended up playing only seven games for the club with 11 carries before Chicago cut him.

Davis has appeared in 62 games with 22 starts in his career, rushing for 1,531 yards with 11 touchdowns. He’s recorded 125 receptions for 803 yards with three touchdowns.