NFL Films’ treatment of 2020 Buccaneers is out today

Getty Images

This is not an ad. It’s a public service for an audience that includes plenty of people who have interest in the 2020 Buccaneers.

Via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the NFL Films extended look at the Super Bowl LV champions lands today. The digital version costs only $14.99. The DVD (they still make those?) is $24.99, and the Blu-ray (they ever made those?) combo pack is $34.99.

NFL Films captured 3,000 hours of footage and turned it into a 75-minute documentary of Tampa Bay’s second Super Bowl win and Tom Brady‘s seventh.

“I think the journey in this one makes it great because you go through them losing three out of four. You’re at the crossroads with them and you hear the guys talking honestly about what’s going on,” NFL Films senior producer Todd Schmidt said, per Stroud. “Everybody wants to make that championship run. Well, Tampa Bay got one. We played that up for all it was worth.”

The Buccaneers entered a late-season bye at 7-5 before finding their groove and winning four straight regular-season games followed by four more postseason games, winning three road playoff games at Washington, New Orleans, and Green Bay before becoming the first team to host a Super Bowl, which they won as underdogs against the Chiefs.

The Bucs now hope that their efforts to hold the team together will result in another season that will culminate in another late-March DVD release, if they still make DVDs next year.