Nick Williams agreed to pay cut with Lions

Posted by Josh Alper on March 23, 2021, 8:05 AM EDT
NFL: OCT 18 Lions at Jaguars
Getty Images

Defensive tackle Nick Williams will be making less than originally expected with the Lions this season.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports that Williams has agreed to a pay cut with the team. His base salary for the coming season has dropped from $4.1 million to $1.25 million as a result.

Williams has $500,000 in guaranteed money as part of the deal and is eligible for up to $250,000 in per-game roster bonuses.

It’s the final year of Williams’ two-year contract with the Lions. He had 23 tackles and one sack for the team during the 2020 season. Williams played for the Bears, Dolphins, and Chiefs before coming to Detroit.

5 responses to “Nick Williams agreed to pay cut with Lions

  1. If I’m a Lions fan I don’t want us to pick a QB in this draft since we will have the number one pick in next year’s.

  2. Does it even matter, the Lions have been rebuilding for 65 years and nothing ever changes.

    The Lions are the perma Browns of the NFC.

    Actually they are the worst team in the league historically and currently.

    Goff better than Stafford, yeah right! Goff is worse than Trubisky!

  3. That sounds about right for what he did and what they can expect from him. Let’s hope he outperforms.

  4. Goff better than Stafford? I’m a lions fan and view Goff as the veteran we would’ve had to sign to mentor a rookie either this year or next. I don’t want Goff or any second contract QB as my starter, I want a cheap rookie so we can invest in the surrounding team, the only reason I’m ok with bringing in Jared is because him coming here increased our draft capital return as much as an additional first round pick.

  5. Now this contract makes sense. Quinn overpaid multiple players.

    Lions are going to be better than what a lot of people think.

    Don’t underestimate the influence and competitiveness of having almost all coaches being former players.

    If Lions improve Defense through draft, Goff plays within his means, and they run the ball, they will turn some heads.

