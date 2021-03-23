Nick Williams agreed to pay cut with Lions

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Nick Williams will be making less than originally expected with the Lions this season.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports that Williams has agreed to a pay cut with the team. His base salary for the coming season has dropped from $4.1 million to $1.25 million as a result.

Williams has $500,000 in guaranteed money as part of the deal and is eligible for up to $250,000 in per-game roster bonuses.

It’s the final year of Williams’ two-year contract with the Lions. He had 23 tackles and one sack for the team during the 2020 season. Williams played for the Bears, Dolphins, and Chiefs before coming to Detroit.