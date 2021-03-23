One year, $3.5 million for Joe Flacco

Getty Images

Few franchise quarterbacks who earned among the most of any players in the sport willingly accept backup status and the pay that goes along with it. Joe Flacco, who twice held the title of highest paid player in league history, has no qualms about continuing his career without being a starter, or being paid like one.

Flacco’s new contract with the Eagles is a one-year deal. Per a source with knowledge of the terms, it pays out $3.5 million guaranteed. He can earn up to $4 million more in incentives.

The guarantee exceeds the full amount of the guarantee paid to quarterback Jalen Hurts on his four-year rookie deal. Hurts also has a $883,000 in 2021.

This doesn’t mean Hurts won’t be the starter. His contract is driven by where he was drafted, and Flacco’s contract is driven by the market for veteran backups.

Still, the Eagles’ decision to sign Flacco shows that they have significant faith in him. The organization considers the backup quarterback spot a top-15 position on the roster, and they learned in 2017 the value of having a competent No. 2.

As a practical matter, the move also takes the Eagles out of play for a quarterback with the sixth overall pick in the draft. Or, perhaps, it makes it look like they’re out of play for a quarterback with the sixth overall pick in the draft.