One year, $3.5 million for Joe Flacco

Posted by Mike Florio on March 23, 2021, 6:54 PM EDT
Few franchise quarterbacks who earned among the most of any players in the sport willingly accept backup status and the pay that goes along with it. Joe Flacco, who twice held the title of highest paid player in league history, has no qualms about continuing his career without being a starter, or being paid like one.

Flacco’s new contract with the Eagles is a one-year deal. Per a source with knowledge of the terms, it pays out $3.5 million guaranteed. He can earn up to $4 million more in incentives.

The guarantee exceeds the full amount of the guarantee paid to quarterback Jalen Hurts on his four-year rookie deal. Hurts also has a $883,000 in 2021.

This doesn’t mean Hurts won’t be the starter. His contract is driven by where he was drafted, and Flacco’s contract is driven by the market for veteran backups.

Still, the Eagles’ decision to sign Flacco shows that they have significant faith in him. The organization considers the backup quarterback spot a top-15 position on the roster, and they learned in 2017 the value of having a competent No. 2.

As a practical matter, the move also takes the Eagles out of play for a quarterback with the sixth overall pick in the draft. Or, perhaps, it makes it look like they’re out of play for a quarterback with the sixth overall pick in the draft.

7 responses to “One year, $3.5 million for Joe Flacco

  1. “ The organization considers the backup quarterback spot a top-15 position on the roster”
    Actually it’s the second most important position

  2. About market price for a veteran back up, but still a bad deal for the Eagles and for Hurts. It’s too much (maybe anything is too much) to pay someone like Flacco to back up someone like Hurts, given the extreme differences between the two in playing styles and football skills. Mentoring in the QB room only goes so far; Flacco has to be able to run Hurts’ offense on a moment’s notice. He won’t be able to do that, so the offense will have to change a lot to suit Flacco. Giving Flacco playing incentives that double his earnings doesn’t exactly encourage him to be all in Hurts’ corner either, and it also anticipates that Flacco may/will probably (have to) play some. So for this team with this starting QB, this deal is a bad one. Another “notch” in Howie’s tattered belt.

  3. Why does Flacco get 3.5 million but freaking Tyrod Taylor and Ryan Fitzpatrick get 10 – 12 million? Flacco may not be that good anymore but the other two never were that good to begin with. Just saying…

  4. Gotta say I have a new found respect for Average Joe. The fact that he’s willing to play for such a low salary after making $20+ million per year for a long time is admirable

  5. The Eagles traded up to No. 2 to draft Carson Wentz after they signed both Sam Bradford to a 2-year, $36 million deal and Chase Daniel to a 3-year, $21 million deal right before the draft.

    Signing Flacco won’t stop Howie from considering a QB at No. 6. Heck, I won’t be surprised if he trades up.

  6. This makes no sense. He is nothing like hurts. Unless they are trading hurts and drafting Jones, i dont get it. Its like Howie is signing him because of name value.

