Packers re-sign Kevin King

Getty Images

Veteran cornerback Kevin King will remain with the only NFL team he’s played for.

King is re-signing with the Packers on a one-year, $6 million deal, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The 25-year-old King arrived in Green Bay as the 33rd overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. He has missed plenty of time with injuries and has struggled at times in coverage. He committed a high-profile and controversial pass interference penalty late in the Packers’ NFC Championship Game loss to the Buccaneers.

But at this point in free agency, there aren’t a lot of good options remaining at the cornerback position, and the Packers likely calculated that if they let King walk, they wouldn’t be able to find an adequate replacement. So King will be back for another year.