Veteran cornerback Kevin King will remain with the only NFL team he’s played for.

King is re-signing with the Packers on a one-year, $6 million deal, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The 25-year-old King arrived in Green Bay as the 33rd overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. He has missed plenty of time with injuries and has struggled at times in coverage. He committed a high-profile and controversial pass interference penalty late in the Packers’ NFC Championship Game loss to the Buccaneers.

But at this point in free agency, there aren’t a lot of good options remaining at the cornerback position, and the Packers likely calculated that if they let King walk, they wouldn’t be able to find an adequate replacement. So King will be back for another year.

31 responses to “Packers re-sign Kevin King

  4. As a fan, I cannot say that I am thrilled with the signing. Still need to draft a CB or two but if those worthy of 1st round status are gone at pick #29, Gute now has the flexibility to go with another position.

  6. King is also the guy that got torched by Scotty Miller right before the half in that NFC Championship game, right? Good luck, Packers.

  8. Stupid Packers! He sucks and lays off the receivers to far and is slow! There’s gotta be better out there than him! 6 mil for that is pathetic!! And I’m a Packers fan!

  9. Why? He lost the gamw vs the overrated Bucs. Brady threw 3 ints and was terrible, but if you are going to show man coverage before half like that, at least know how play it.

    GB keeps making awful front office decisions. Rodgers has to be steaming.

  10. Great move Green Bay. King was put in some very poor positions by the incorrect defensive schemes by Mike Pettine (as analyzed by ex players) in the NFC championship last year which made him look bad. King has more solid moments than not and is better than any other option they can find for $6M salary. Better days to come for this kid in Green Bay.

  12. I thought the Vikings would have picked him up and offered him about 9M/yr. He would be a big step up for that pathetic backfield they trot out every game.

  14. tinye67 says:
    March 23, 2021 at 11:19 am
    Thank you Packers!
    – Signed Vikings fans

    —————————————–

    To date it hasn’t seemed to have helped your team at all against the Pack:)

  16. Get a kick out of the viking fan comments, what do viking fans know about NFL corners?

  17. Noooooo- well I guess that they had no choice – hopefully a different DC will get a better result. That end of the first half play was not really his fault – bad defense. The first TD was his fault as he bit – but that is bad technique from a guy who has physical attributes but lacks the mental part.

  18. epicnoetic says:
    March 23, 2021 at 11:19 am
    King is also the guy that got torched by Scotty Miller right before the half in that NFC Championship game, right? Good luck, Packers.

    ———————

    You don’t leave a speedster like Miller out there without an safety over the top. King is fine as a #2 when healthy but is rarely healthy which is why I don’t care for the signing. Not being in a cover 3 at the end of the half is not King’s fault. That one is on the coaches.

  19. With these kind of decisions, the Packers will most likely only beat the Vikings by 5 games this season. 🤣

  22. BuckyBadger says:
    March 23, 2021 at 11:38 am
    epicnoetic says:
    March 23, 2021 at 11:19 am
    King is also the guy that got torched by Scotty Miller right before the half in that NFC Championship game, right? Good luck, Packers.

    ———————

    You don’t leave a speedster like Miller out there without an safety over the top. King is fine as a #2 when healthy but is rarely healthy which is why I don’t care for the signing. Not being in a cover 3 at the end of the half is not King’s fault. That one is on the coaches.

    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    What he said. Thankfully, it’s a one-year deal.

  23. packrule says:
    March 23, 2021 at 11:29 am
    tinye67 says:
    March 23, 2021 at 11:19 am
    Thank you Packers!
    – Signed Vikings fans

    —————————————–

    To date it hasn’t seemed to have helped your team at all against the Pack:)

    ______________

    If by “to date” you mean last year only, sure. Kudos to you for your razor sharp wit 😂

  25. He’s missed over 1/3 of 64 possible games played, AND he’s the definition of average.

    The Packers aren’t going to win Titles with guys like this.

  26. This is all we have left after not drafting T.J. Watt – instead trading out of the first round for King, and picking up an extra 4th round pick, where they selected Wisconsin’s Vince Biegel, whom they cut 1 year later. The brain trust then followed up this move by signing Preston Smith, Za Darious Smith, and also signed linebacker Christen Kirksey – whom also was just released. This upcoming season would have been T.J. Watt’s 5th year in Green Bay. Last year they followed up this dozy by trading up for … a quarterback – Jordan Love. Is there any wonder we can’t seem to get over the hump and back to the Super Bowl?

  27. packrule says:
    March 23, 2021 at 11:29 am
    tinye67 says:
    March 23, 2021 at 11:19 am
    Thank you Packers!
    – Signed Vikings fans

    —————————————–

    To date it hasn’t seemed to have helped your team at all against the Pack:)
    ==================================================================================
    Considering they split their games last year, I’d say it did.

  28. You don’t leave a speedster like Miller out there without an safety over the top. King is fine as a #2 when healthy but is rarely healthy which is why I don’t care for the signing. Not being in a cover 3 at the end of the half is not King’s fault. That one is on the coaches.
    ==========

    There was a S over the top.

    King played the sideline, not the endzone.

    Inexcusable.

  30. Viking Fan Blames Officials…..Everybody Drink says:
    March 23, 2021 at 11:40 am
    With these kind of decisions, the Packers will most likely only beat the Vikings by 5 games this season. 🤣
    ==================================================================================================

    If the Vikings are so terrible, why are they your measuring stick? Its almost like the front office doesn’t have to try anymore, your myopic fan base is just happy beating the Vikings nd the Bears.

  31. Doug Swanson says:
    March 23, 2021 at 11:20 am
    There had to be better options. $6 million?!?!
    ====================================================
    Yes, like Richard Sherman

