Patriots cut Cassh Maluia, Michael Pinckney

The Patriots have signed a bunch of players over the last week and they cleared out some space on the roster for new arrivals on Tuesday.

The team announced that linebackers Cassh Maluia and Michael Pinckney have been waived. They also confirmed reports that kicker Justin Rohrwasser, a 2020 fifth-round pick, had been cut loose and formally announced the signings of defensive tackle Davon Godchaux and kicker Nick Folk.

Maluia was a sixth-round pick last year and played in nine games during his rookie season. He played 10 defensive snaps and 76 special teams snaps in those appearances. Maluia did not record a tackle in either role.

Pinckney was undrafted out of Miami last year and signed to the New England practice squad in October. He was suspended six games for undisclosed reasons while on the practice squad.