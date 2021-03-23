Patriots waive Justin Rohrwasser

Getty Images

The Patriots entered Tuesday with three kickers on their roster.

Now, they have only two.

New England waived Justin Rohrwasser, per the transaction wire. A fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft, Rohrwasser gained notoriety for his tattoo of the logo of the far-right militia group, Three Percenters. The tattoo has since been removed.

Rohrwasser did not appear in game as a rookie. He was first waived in the final roster cut downs then signed to the practice squad, where he stayed the whole season. He was signed to a futures deal in early January.

The Patriots agreed to re-signe Nick Folk late last week to a one-year deal and also had former Buccaneers second-round pick Roberto Aguayo on the roster. Folk was New England’s primary kicker in 2020, hitting 26-of-28 field goals and 30-of-33 extra points.

New England also waived linebackers Cassh Maluia and Michael Pinckney on Tuesady. Maluia was a sixth-round pick last year, and Pinckney entered the league in 2020 as an undrafted free agent.