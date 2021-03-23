Quinton Spain finalizing deal with Bengals

Getty Images

Guard Quinton Spain joined the Bengals during the 2020 season and he’ll have a chance to be around from the start in 2021.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Spain is finalizing a one-year deal that will keep him in Cincinnati.

Spain signed a three-year, $15 million deal with the Bills last year and opened last season as the starting left guard. He was benched after two games and got released in October. He signed with the Bengals and started eight times at right guard.

The Bengals have added right tackle Riley Reiff in free agency and Spain’s return continues their work to put a sturdier group of blockers in front of quarterback Joe Burrow this year.