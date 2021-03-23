Ravens sign Geno Stone

Getty Images

The Ravens have brought back one of their recent draft picks.

Baltimore announced on Tuesday that the club has signed safety Geno Stone to a one-year deal. The Ravens selected Stone in the seventh round of the 2020 draft.

Stone appeared in a pair of games for Baltimore as a rookie, but was waived late in the season. The Texans claimed him, though he did not play in a contest with the club. Houston did not tender him prior to the new league year, making Stone a free agent available to sign with any team.

Stone played his college ball at Iowa, where he received second-team, All-Big Ten honors in 2019.