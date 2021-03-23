Ravens sign Geno Stone

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 23, 2021, 11:42 AM EDT
NFL: NOV 15 Ravens at Patriots
Getty Images

The Ravens have brought back one of their recent draft picks.

Baltimore announced on Tuesday that the club has signed safety Geno Stone to a one-year deal. The Ravens selected Stone in the seventh round of the 2020 draft.

Stone appeared in a pair of games for Baltimore as a rookie, but was waived late in the season. The Texans claimed him, though he did not play in a contest with the club. Houston did not tender him prior to the new league year, making Stone a free agent available to sign with any team.

Stone played his college ball at Iowa, where he received second-team, All-Big Ten honors in 2019.