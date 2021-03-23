Report: Marcus Mariota will take pay cut, stay with Raiders

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 23, 2021, 1:55 PM EDT
Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota has accepted that he’s not going to find a team willing to pay him starter money this season.

And so Mariota plans to sign a new contract with the Raiders, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The new contract will have a steep pay cut: Under his old deal Mariota was slated to make $10.725 million this season, but now he’ll make just $3.5 million. However, he can make up to $8 million if he hits all his incentives.

Hitting those incentives probably won’t be possible unless starting quarterback Derek Carr gets injured or benched.

Last year Mariota appeared in just one game, coming off the bench for an injured Carr, and he played reasonably well in that one. But he didn’t play well enough for any team to want to trade for his old contract, so instead he’ll stick around on a reduced deal for his second year in Las Vegas.

  1. What happened to him being a guy the Raiders were going to get draft capital for in a trade? Between this guy and the inflated opinion of Derek Carr, Raiders fans are the most delusional in the league.

  4. I like Mayock a lot but I’m left scratching my head at some of the free agent signings, Lamarcus Joyner, Nick Kwiatkowski, Cory Littleton, etc…

    Yeah, Carr must really suck when he is not throwing for 4,000 yards or having a 101 QBR. Brady must’ve sucked last season too. He only had a 102 QBR.

  6. He is a mediocre starter at best but a great backup for that price.
    I wonder if he gets to start again at some point, maybe next year?

  7. I was actually hoping my Patriots would sign him. I think he’s a better option than what we saw out of Newton last year, but I guess the rest of the league doesn’t think too highly of him, or there would have been some interest from somebody

  9. I think Mariota and Trubisky have the same meek, meager, content personalities. Both are talented but seem to shy away from leadership or responsibility and are perfectly fine with being backups. Too comfortable with good not great. It’s one reason why neither lived up to their draft status. Your QB1 needs to be an alpha.

  10. If cut, he would’ve freed up over $14M in cap space. By the move, he is accepting his role as the backup and will be a free agent next season, when the Cap will be much better.

