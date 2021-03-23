Report: Packers pay Aaron Rodgers his $6.8 million roster bonus

Posted by Charean Williams on March 23, 2021, 3:20 PM EDT
Green Bay Packers Training Camp
Getty Images

A report Monday indicated the Packers are working on a restructure of Aaron Rodgers‘ contract. The Packers easily could have reworked the quarterback’s deal last Friday if they had wanted.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN said the team paid Rodgers’ $6.8 million roster bonus as is rather than converting it into a signing bonus. Converting the money into a signing bonus would have given the Packers more than $4.5 million in salary-cap space for 2021.

That, however, would have pushed that money to future caps, increasing Rodgers’ cap number for 2022 and 2023. That, in turn, would have increased the amount of dead money the Packers would have had to pay Rodgers if the decide to trade the three-time MVP after this season.

Demovsky had a source tell him the team “possibly” still could do a restructure or extension of Rodgers’ contract.

Rodgers won the MVP award last season after the Packers traded up to select quarterback Jordan Love in the first round. But Rodgers’ play didn’t quiet speculation about his future in Green Bay.

Rodgers even seems to have questions about what the team’s plans are at the position with Love unlikely to sit more than another year before the Packers will have to make a decision about playing him or trading him.

What the Packers decide to do about Rodgers’ contract will provide more clarity on just what their intentions are.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Report: Packers pay Aaron Rodgers his $6.8 million roster bonus

  2. “Rodgers even seems to have questions about what the team’s plan are.”

    That is pure speculation. Aaron has never even implied that. Aaron has said repeatedly that he has been in constant communication with the Packers. Aaron stated he was in Green Bay for weeks after the season ended, and contact is ongoing.

    Gute has said that “we believe in letting a QB learn and grow for a few years” as Aaron did before he became the starter. Just because recently most QB’s don’t sit that long, doesn’t mean it can’t happen. The Packers don’t follow a rule book from others.

    All parties here have no questions to what is going on. Just because the media hasn’t heard anything doesn’t mean Rodgers or the Packers brass have questions.

    The J-Love era will start when it starts. Not on the timeline of anyone speculating from afar.

  3. Why is it “unlikely” that Love would “sit more more than another year”? Love has only been on the bench for one year….a covid year at that meaning almost zero experience. Rodgers sat for 3 seasons behind Favre before getting the job. Garoppolo sat behind Brady 3 seasons before being traded. Either could happen with Love in 2 years so what is the big deal right now or after this coming season???

  4. Sound like the same bunch of rocket surgeons that had Jones going to Miami a done deal. The whole salary cap reminds me of a credit card. Your a lot better paying them off when they are due

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.