Ryan Fitzpatrick: “I’m a huge Tua fan”

Ryan Fitzpatrick was not happy to be benched in favor of Tua Tagovailoa last season in Miami, but Fitzpatrick thinks highly of his former teammate.

Now with Washington, Fitzpatrick told Ross Tucker that Tagovailoa has all the tools to become a great NFL quarterback.

I’m a huge Tua fan. My kids love Tua. Sometimes they play with him on Madden. Sometimes they play with me. But I’m looking forward to big things from him,” Fitzpatrick said, via the Sun-Sentinel. “I think he’s going to do great. Just in terms of being a leader or guys people can follow, he has all those qualities. I think we just need to have a little bit of patience. He was a rookie last year, and he’s going to do great things.”

Fitzpatrick believes any struggles Tagovailoa had last season can be written off as growing pains.

“It’s very difficult to play quarterback in the NFL,” Fitzpatrick said. “I think we keep forgetting that fact. The guy was a rookie last year and came in and went 6-3. We have to have a little bit of patience. I think he’s going to do great things.”

That all may be true, but Fitzpatrick was better than Tagovailoa last season, and if Fitzpatrick is better than Tagovailoa again this season, questions will be raised about whether the Dolphins botched their quarterback situation.

6 responses to “Ryan Fitzpatrick: “I’m a huge Tua fan”

  1. Fitzpatrick is a true pro and an all-pro teammate. What he didn’t mention is that a couple of those wins were because Fitz came off the bench to get the win. That said, I do think (and hope) that Tua is better this year. Hope Fitz has a great year for WFT too.

  2. Thank the lord the Dolphins didn’t pick Justin Herbert.

    -the rest of the AFC East.

  3. I do not understand why PFT has so much hate towards Tua. Fitz also said, and PFT conveniently left out, that Tua has elite accuracy and the ability to throw with anticipation, something you dont see from most qbs coming out of college.

    If you are going to quote the man at least provide the full quote.

  4. He was better than Tua last year? Was he? Did you watch the first 4 games of the season? Miami did start 1-3, ya know… He certainly looked more comfortable with players he knew and an OC he played for before. But better? Not sure about that…

  5. Only 1 win came from off the bench. Tua would have been 7-2 in his starts if Fitzpatrick finished the comeback in Denver…

  6. “ancient-mariner says:
    March 23, 2021 at 8:45 am
    Fitzpatrick is a true pro and an all-pro teammate. What he didn’t mention is that a couple of those wins were because Fitz came off the bench to get the win. That said, I do think (and hope) that Tua is better this year. Hope Fitz has a great year for WFT too.”

    ===========================================================================

    Incorrect, he came in twice to relive Tua winning one and losing one.

