Ryan Fitzpatrick: “I’m a huge Tua fan”

Getty Images

Ryan Fitzpatrick was not happy to be benched in favor of Tua Tagovailoa last season in Miami, but Fitzpatrick thinks highly of his former teammate.

Now with Washington, Fitzpatrick told Ross Tucker that Tagovailoa has all the tools to become a great NFL quarterback.

“I’m a huge Tua fan. My kids love Tua. Sometimes they play with him on Madden. Sometimes they play with me. But I’m looking forward to big things from him,” Fitzpatrick said, via the Sun-Sentinel. “I think he’s going to do great. Just in terms of being a leader or guys people can follow, he has all those qualities. I think we just need to have a little bit of patience. He was a rookie last year, and he’s going to do great things.”

Fitzpatrick believes any struggles Tagovailoa had last season can be written off as growing pains.

“It’s very difficult to play quarterback in the NFL,” Fitzpatrick said. “I think we keep forgetting that fact. The guy was a rookie last year and came in and went 6-3. We have to have a little bit of patience. I think he’s going to do great things.”

That all may be true, but Fitzpatrick was better than Tagovailoa last season, and if Fitzpatrick is better than Tagovailoa again this season, questions will be raised about whether the Dolphins botched their quarterback situation.