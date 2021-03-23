Source: Kyle Rudolph will be a Giant on Wednesday

Getty Images

Tight end Kyle Rudolph is a Giant. Unless he isn’t.

Unless he will be.

Despite a report from Mike Garafolo of NFL Media that there’s a “snag” in the potential acquisition of Rudolph, a source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that Rudolph will be a Giant on Wednesday morning.

Garafolo reported that the team’s medical staff has concerns that Rudolph will need foot surgery, and that the two sides are discussing how to proceed. However they proceed, they’ll be proceeding with Rudolph as a Giant, we’re told.

Last week, Rudolph agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal with the Giants, including a signing bonus of $4.5 million and a base salary of $2.5 million in 2021.