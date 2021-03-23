Steve Keim: Chase Edmonds has shown ability, we’ll continue monitoring running backs

Getty Images

Kenyan Drake left the Cardinals for the Raiders as a free agent and that leaves Chase Edmonds as the only back in Arizona with significant experience.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said earlier in the offseason that the team is confident Edmonds can handle the lead back role after being a complement to David Johnson and Drake in past season, but others have suggested the team needs to add someone else to the mix. On Monday, General Manager Steve Keim agreed with Kingsbury while saying the team is keeping an eye on potential additions.

“Chase having this opportunity is going to be huge for him,” Keim said, via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. “I think he’s shown the ability to be an excellent back in this league with his quickness and his run style. Again, we’ll continue to monitor those positions throughout the spring.”

Jonathan Ward, Eno Benjamin, D.J. Foster, and Khalfani Muhammad are the other backs on the roster in Arizona. Ward and Foster are the only ones with regular season experience, but they only had four touches combined in 2020. Given how little that group has done at the NFL level, it seems like a good bet that the group will expand at some point in the coming weeks.