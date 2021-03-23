Ted Karras: I’ll play any position to survive in this league

Getty Images

When Ted Karras agreed to return to the Patriots on a one-year deal last week, it appeared he was in line for the center job.

Karras started at center for New England in 2019 when David Andrews was out due to blood clots in his lungs and then took over the job for Miami after leaving as a free agent in 2020. Andrews was a free agent and engaging other teams in contract talks when Karras agreed to his deal, but the situation changed a short time later.

Andrews pivoted to re-sign with the Patriots and Karras’ role for next season became less clear. Karras has played guard in the past and said Tuesday that he’ll play wherever he’s asked in the future.

“Nothing is ever promised in this organization,” Karras said, via MassLive.com. “Got the opportunity with the contract and I’m going to have to earn any role I get. I’m not going to be slated in anywhere. I’m going to have to fight to contribute on this team. . . . I’m comfortable with anything. I’ll play any position to survive in this league if they’ll give me a job. I’m ready to play whatever and working hard to be a contributor on this team.”

Joe Thuney‘s departure opened up a starting left guard spot in New England, although Michael Onwenu is expected to move to that position with Trent Brown taking over at right tackle. Nothing’s set in stone at this point, though, and the Patriots could explore a variety of options before settling on their approach up front.