Texans cut long snapper Anthony Kukwa

Getty Images

The Texans have added plenty of players since free agency began, but now they’ve also let one go.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans have cut long snapper Anthony Kukwa.

After spending some time with Houston over the summer, Kukwa signed with the Texans’ practice squad late in the 2020 season. He then signed a futures deal with the club in early January.

Kukwa previously spent time with the Raiders and Chargers, entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He has not made an appearance in a regular-season game.