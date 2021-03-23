Texans re-signing long snapper Jon Weeks

Getty Images

The Texans cut long snapper Anthony Kukwa and receiver Chad Hansen on Tuesday. Kukwa’s departure left the team without a long snapper.

Houston will solve that by re-signing veteran Jon Weeks, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Weeks is a free agent after playing last season under a one-year, $1.05 million contract. He will join veteran kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn among the team’s specialists, but Cameron Johnston is expected to replace Bryan Anger as the Texans’ punter.

Weeks, 35, is the longest tenured player in team history and has played a franchise-record 176 consecutive games.

He joined the Texans in 2010 as an undrafted free agent and earned Pro Bowl honors in 2010.