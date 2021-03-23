Two more lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson

Getty Images

The number of lawsuits filed against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson continued to grow on Tuesday.

Two more lawsuits accusing Watson of sexual misconduct were filed and that brings the total to 16 since the start of last week. Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that one of the lawsuits filed on Tuesday involved an alleged incident at Watson’s home in Houston.

Watson’s lawyer Rusty Hardin released a statement on Tuesday saying he believes any accusation that Watson “forced a woman to commit a sexual act is completely false” and said one accuser tried to “blackmail” Watson after “what she stated was a consensual encounter.” Watson’s business manager also submitted a declaration detailing the alleged blackmail attempt.

Lawyer Tony Buzbee has filed the lawsuits against Watson and said last week that he’d spoken to nearly two dozen women telling similar stories about Watson, so the number of suits may go up in the coming days.