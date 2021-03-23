Washington re-signing Jared Norris

Getty Images

Washington is bringing back a key special teams player.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports the club will re-sign linebacker Jared Norris. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Norris returned to the league with Washington in 2020 after He was waived by the Panthers late in 2019 training camp. He appeared in 11 games for the Football Team, playing 42 percent of the club’s special teams snaps.

Norris began his career with the Carolina in 2016, signing with the club as an undrafted free agent out of Utah. In joining Washington, he reuinted with head coach Ron Rivera.

The linebacker has played a total of 39 games and made 14 career tackles.