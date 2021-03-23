Will Fuller: I fully support Deshaun Watson

Getty Images

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney expressed his support for Deshaun Watson on Monday, saying the quarterback “is like a son to me.” It’s not surprising given Watson played for Swinney.

Likewise, Will Fuller had a similar response when asked about Watson’s legal issues during the receiver’s introductory news conference in Miami.

Fuller has played the past four seasons with Watson.

“I fully support Deshaun,” Fuller said, via Cameron Wolfe of ESPN. “I don’t know any of the specifics about what’s going on with him, but I fully support him. I’ve been talking to him. To me, it seems like his head is on completely straight. I’m just looking forward to seeing where everything goes. Hopefully he’s OK.”

The number of assault lawsuits against the Texans quarterback has reached 14, with 24 total claims now under consideration by Tony Buzbee’s firm.