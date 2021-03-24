Bills sign Efe Obada

Getty Images

The Bills have provided a new home for several former Panthers players since head coach Sean McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane made the move from Carolina to Buffalo and that list grew on Wednesday.

The team announced that defensive end Efe Obada has agreed to a one-year deal with the team.

Obada began playing football in London and had stints with the Cowboys, Chiefs, and Falcons before landing with the Panthers in 2017 as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway program. He became the first player from that program to make a 53-man roster the next year.

Obada appeared in 42 games over the last three seasons and ended his time with the Panthers with a 5.5-sack season in 2020. He had 50 tackles, 7.5 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries during his time in Carolina.