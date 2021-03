Getty Images

Washington wide receiver Cam Sims has singed his restricted free agent tender, the Football Team announced on Wednesday.

Sims entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama in 2018. He became a significant offensive contributor for Washington in 2020, playing 59 percent of the unit’s snaps. He caught 32 passes for 477 yards with one touchdown.

Washington had placed the right of first refusal tender on Sims, which will put his salary at $2.133 million in 2021.