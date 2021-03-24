Cowboys won’t bring back Aldon Smith

Getty Images

One of the best comeback stories of 2020 will be continuing elsewhere in 2021.

Per multiple reports, the Cowboys have informed defensive end Aldon Smith that he won’t return to the team next season. Smith became a free agent on March 17.

Smith started 16 games for the Cowboys in 2020, after missing four full seasons due to suspensions. He had five total sacks.

Smith started strong in September — he should have been the NFC’s defensive player of the month — but he ran out of gas after that, possibly because he hadn’t played in so long.

A first-round pick in 2011 of the 49ers, Smith had a spectacular start to his career, with 42 sacks in 43 regular-season games. His career then began to fall apart, due to multiple off-field issues.