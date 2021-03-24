Damien Williams agrees to one-year deal with Bears

Getty Images

The last time Damien Williams played a game, he ran to immortality with the Chiefs to secure their victory in Super Bowl LIV.

Now after opting out of the 2020 season, Williams has a new squad to begin 2021.

Following his release from Kansas City last week, Williams has agreed to terms with Chicago on a one-year deal, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Williams is familiar with offensive coordinator Bill Lazor from their shared time with the Dolphins from 2014-2015. And head coach Matt Nagy’s scheme is similar, too, as he’s a former Chiefs offensive coordinator.

Williams played his first four seasons for Miami before spending two with Kansas City. He’s rushed for 1,231 yards and 12 touchdowns in his career, along with recording 138 receptions for 1,106 yards with 10 TDs.