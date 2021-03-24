Damontae Kazee moving on to visit Lions after Cowboys meeting

Getty Images

Safety Damontae Kazee met with the Cowboys on Wednesday, but the visit didn’t end with a contract so he’s off to a meeting with another team.

Kazee was at the team’s facility along with safeties Jayron Kearse and Malik Hooker in a trio of visits that Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports will not result in any immediate signings. As a result, Kazee will move on to meet with the Lions.

Kazee was a 2017 fifth-round pick by the Falcons and played in every game during his first three seasons. A torn Achilles in Week 4 meant that he would not do the same in 2020.

He had 199 tackles, 10 interceptions, and five forced fumbles during his run in Atlanta.