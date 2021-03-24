Daniel Snyder buys more than 40 percent of his team for ballpark value of $950 million

Getty Images

Daniel Snyder will finally be done with his minority partners. Buying peace, however, was not cheap.

Per a league source, Snyder will pay in the ballpark of $950 million to purchase the interests of Fred Smith, Robert Rothman, and Dwight Schar. Together, they own just over 40 percent of the team.

The price and the piece purchased works out to a total valuation of just under $2.4 billion. However, minority shares typically have a lower value, since they have no voting rights and no path to control.

The total value of NFL franchises likely will mushroom in the coming years, as legalized wagering creates more and more revenue streams. Some believe that most teams will be worth at least $8 billion, sooner than later, thanks to gambling.