Darius Leonard: I’m looking forward to being Carson Wentz’s teammate

USA TODAY Sports

Back when linebacker Darius Leonard burst on the scene as a rookie in 2018, a pair of his 7.0 sacks came at the expense of Carson Wentz.

Now the two men will play for the same side, as the trade sending Wentz from Philadelphia to Indianapolis became official last week. In a Wednesday interview with NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Leonard said he’s been in contact with the Colts’ newest quarterback.

“I shot him a text, let him know that I’m definitely looking forward to being his teammate, because I know what he brings,” Leonard said. “I’m expecting him to come in, bring a leadership role, competitive nature. And with him coming back with [head coach] Frank Reich when he had a ton of success, hopefully they can have that success this year right here and hope we bring a Super Bowl back to Indy.”

The relationship between Reich and Wentz was one of the biggest factors in getting the quarterback to Indianapolis. If the trade works out to its fullest potential, then Leonard’s desire to bring a Lombardi trophy to Indiana could become a reality.