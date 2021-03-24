Davon Godchaux: Signing with Patriots was a no-brainer

Getty Images

We’ve seen a number of players jump from the Patriots to the Dolphins since Brian Flores became the head coach in Miami and this offseason has seen a few players make the opposite move.

Two of those players — Ted Karras and Kyle Van Noy — had been with the Patriots before signing with the Dolphins. Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux had no previous experience with the team, but playing for Flores gave him enough familiarity with the type of defense they run that he didn’t have to think long about accepting New England’s offer.

“Of course, I felt like I had to weigh out all of my options, but it was a no-brainer for me because of the scheme,” Godchaux said, via Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal. “I played for Brian Flores in Miami so, it’s kind of the same scheme. I played this scheme in college too, so it was kind of a no-brainer for me. I feel like I fit best in this scheme. I thrived in this scheme. I feel like their scheme best fits my skill set. I can play in any scheme, but I felt this scheme best fit my skill-set. And being able to be coached by arguably the greatest coach of all-time, that was a no-brainer.”

Godchaux and the two returning players are part of a big haul for the Patriots as they try to use free agency to re-establish themselves as a playoff team in the AFC.