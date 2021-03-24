Dolphins re-sign Elandon Roberts

Getty Images

Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts won’t be leaving.

Roberts, who has been a free agent for a week, re-signed with the Dolphins today.

Originally a sixth-round pick of the Patriots in 2016, Roberts played for Dolphins head coach Brian Flores when he was defensive coordinator in New England, and Flores was eager to bring him to Miami as well.

Last year Roberts played in 13 games with 11 starts. He played on 39 percent of the Dolphins’ defensive snaps and 10 percent of special teams snaps before suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 16.