Donovan Smith agrees to two-year extension with Bucs

Getty Images

The Bucs kept much of their Super Bowl winning band together this offseason and they are getting a jump on making sure they can do the same for 2022.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that left tackle Donovan Smith has agreed to a two-year extension with the team. The extension has a value of $31.8 million and Smith will see $30 million in guaranteed money over the next two years.

Smith was due to make a $14.25 million base salary in the final year of the three-year deal he signed with the Bucs in 2019.

Smith was a second-round pick in 2015 and took over as a starter from the start of his rookie season. He has only missed two games since that point and the hope in Tampa is that the next three years will see the same kind of durability at left tackle.