Giants re-sign Devante Downs

Getty Images

The Giants opted not to tender linebacker Devante Downs a contract as a restricted free agent, but they will be bringing him back for the 2021 season.

An announcement that Downs has re-signed with the club came on Tuesday afternoon.

Downs started eight times and appeared in every game for the Giants last season. He had 33 tackles and a fumble recovery in those appearances.

Downs joined the Giants as a waiver claim during the 2019 season. He entered the league as a 2018 seventh-round pick of the Vikings and played 13 games in Minnesota before moving on to the Giants for seven games last season. He had one tackle while playing on special teams in those contests.