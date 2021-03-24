Hot mic remark causes NHL to sever ties with referee

There are consequences to saying the quiet thing out loud.

The NHL has severed ties with referee Tim Peel after Peel was heard via a hot mic talking about his decision to call an early penalty on the Nashville Predators in a Tuesday night game against Detroit.

Said Peel of the decision, “It wasn’t much but I wanted to get a f–king penalty against Nashville early in the –”

The NHL announced on Wednesday morning that Peel will no longer be working NHL games “now or in the future.”

“Nothing is more important than ensuring the integrity of our game,” NHL senior executive V.P. of hockey operations Colin Campbell said in a statement. “Tim Peel’s conduct is in direct contradiction to the adherence to the cornerstone principle that we demand of our officials and that our fans, players, coaches and all those associated with our game expect and deserve. There is no justification for his comments, no matter the context or his intention, and the National Hockey League will take any and all steps necessary to protect the integrity of our game.”

On the surface, the NHL had no choice but to take swift and dramatic action. Peel created the impression that he exercises discretion to call penalties that maybe shouldn’t be penalties. In an age of legalized wagering, the idea that any official is doing anything other than calling or not calling fouls by the book undermines the broader integrity of the sport — and invites external legislative, regulatory, or judicial scrutiny.

At a deeper level, it would be interesting to know more about why Peel did what he did. Was he trying to send a message in order to keep the game from getting out of hand? Although there officially may be no justification for the comments, there could be justification for the reasoning that resulted in the call.

The broader message to all officials in all pro sports is nevertheless clear: If you’re going to be making penalty calls in borderline cases for strategic reasons, don’t verbalize it. That’s why Peel is gone. Even if he had good intentions, those kinds of comments can lead to arguments that the fix is in, and the last thing any sport needs at the dawn of a multi-billion-dollar sports gambling industry is an accidental Tim Donaghy scandal.

32 responses to “Hot mic remark causes NHL to sever ties with referee

  1. what fans. players and coaches want is CONSISTENCY
    both inside an individual game and across all games

  4. Right. We all have to pretend that make-up calls don’t happen even though they clearly do and always have.

  5. The legalization of sports betting has led some fans to believe professional sports games are fake. What would stop referees from gambling on their own officiated games?

  6. Lets not act like referees in all the sports don’t do this. We’ve seen very questionable calls that seem ego or bias driven.

  7. Just imagine the times that weren’t caught on a hot mic and the others who heard it and stayed quiet.

  10. I think we’ve all seen situations in any sport, especially physical ones, where the refs try to keep a game under control by “sending a message” to the teams. Even in baseball, the umps can warn both teams if it LOOKS like one pitcher was throwing at a player. Next time and the player, on either team, is gone.
    I’m just guessing that this was the case here. I don’t follow hockey, but if Nashville is a particularly physical team, then in order to keep the game in hand, an early, tightly called penalty can help keep things under control.
    Consistency is the ideal, but sometimes teams push the limits and a little inconsistency is needed to rein people in.

  11. Same thing happened in the 1st half of the SB… Now it was all masked over by the thorough beating the Bucs put on KC in the second half but the 1st half was bizarre…

  12. “there could be justification for the reasoning that resulted in the call.”
    ___________

    No, there couldn’t be. He’s a referee. His job is to fairly call the game. What his job ISN’T is to make phantom calls and keep tallies in his mind of which team is “due” to get the next call. And even if you think there could be some justification it makes no sense in this circumstance because if his concern things could get out of control was justified then surely Nashville was going to shortly commit a legitimate penalty. The very idea he had to invent a call against them flies in the face of what he was claiming to be doing.

  13. Well it’s now happened in the NHL and NBA. Not hard to believe it’s happened or soon will happen in the NFL. Just another reason not to gamble anything other than a few bucks to keep yourself interested for an afternoon.

  16. Imagine if the NBA fired every ref who made emotional and/or personal calls. There’d be no refs left.

  19. Definitely not a “good look”, but I’ll take NHL officials over the inconsistent, petty, subjective officiating of the NFL anyday.

  20. As a former baseball umpire, I think its cute how innocent and naive your post is.

    _______________________________

    No, there couldn’t be. He’s a referee. His job is to fairly call the game. What his job ISN’T is to make phantom calls and keep tallies in his mind of which team is “due” to get the next call. And even if you think there could be some justification it makes no sense in this circumstance because if his concern things could get out of control was justified then surely Nashville was going to shortly commit a legitimate penalty.

  21. Shame that sports have to maintain their integrity for something as scrupulous as the betting houses, and not, you know, the millions who watch and attend the games for the sake of the game.

  22. In theory, penalties should be called identically whether in the first period of the first game of the season up to and through overtime in game seven of the Stanley Cup finals. If the NHL fired every ref who did not follow that idealized standard, there would be no NHL refs. It would be interesting to hear Peel’s side as to why he wanted an excuse to call a penalty. Oftentimes refs do call things unevenly based upon one team consistently skirting the rules. When done properly, we praise the ref for his management of the game.

  24. As a suffering Red Wings fan, we need all the help we can get.

    But seriously, it’s not like it did us much good anyways.

    Cant have refs with allergenics /vendetta’s refereeing games, good that he is gone.

    LGRW.

  26. Would love to have had the refs mic on for Superbowl XL Steelers/Hawks. If there was ever a game that refs were looking at one team that was it.

  27. I can only imagine the pressure officials in all sports face. League officials, betting venues
    and network pressure to get matchups they want all must take a toll in their subtle ways to fix game results…..

  28. I believe it was Parcells who said years ago the referee called a penalty against his team. He got in the referee’s face and yelled you stink.

    He said on the next play the referee called a 15 yd. penalty on Parcells team. The referee looked over and Parcells and said, how do I smell now?

  29. Not sure what THIS referee meant. But let’s take the Legion of Boom as an example. Some officials felt their corners were playing too physical against WRs, and so an official might call the first close penalty to “set a tone” that they were going to call the game tight.

    There is nothing wrong with an official getting control of the game early.

    if the official had some ulterior motive, that would be a different story.

  30. This has been going on in hockey for over a century. He just had the misfortune of having it picked up on mic.

  31. Peel had already announced his retirement effective at the end of the season. There was no point in the NHL just suspending him when he’s already got one foot out the door.

  32. What was that show with Lee Majors and Heather Locklear?….. oh yeah, the Fall Guy

