Isaiah Wilson arrested, facing multiple charges from high-speed car chase

Former Titans tackle Isaiah Wilson‘s NFL career got off to a bad start in 2020 and things aren’t going any better in 2021.

Wilson was traded to the Dolphins, but Miami cut him days later and Wednesday brought news of legal trouble for the 2020 first-round pick. Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports that Wilson is facing multiple charges in Georgia after being arrested following a high-speed car chase in January.

According to a police report, Wilson was clocked at 123 mph. and an officer followed in pursuit. That pursuit was called off when speeds got as high as 140 mph and he was eventually arrested after his car crashed. Marijuana was found in the car at that time.

Wilson has been charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, speeding in a construction zone, reckless driving, reckless conduct, possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana, and possession and use of drug-related objects. He was arrested for DUI last year.

The Dolphins were reportedly aware of the arrest at the time of the trade, but did not have the full details of the incident.