Jadeveon Clowney visits with the Browns

Getty Images

The Browns pursued Jadeveon Clowney last year, but he rejected Cleveland and eventually signed with the Titans.

Maybe the second time will be the charm.

The Browns hosted Clowney on a free agent visit on Wednesday, according to the transaction wire. Per Mary Cay Cabot of Cleveland.com, that visit was over as of the early evening and a signing is not imminent.

Cleveland’s pursuit of Clowney ostensibly came to an end when the team re-negotiated Olivier Vernon’s deal in July. Clowney ultimately signed a one-year deal worth $12 million with the Titans in September.

Clowney played only half the 2020 season before going on injured reserve with a torn meniscus. He recorded four passes defensed, four tackles for loss, and six quarterback hits but no sacks for Tennessee.

The Browns already added Takk McKinley in free agency, but are apparently looking for more help at defensive end to pair opposite Myles Garrett.

Clowney has played 83 of a possible 112 games since entering the league as the Texans’ No. 1 overall pick in 2014. He has 32.0 sacks and 75 tackles for loss with 86 quarterback hits in seven seasons.