James White back to Pats on one-year, $2.5M deal

Getty Images

Signs pointed to running back James White re-signing with the Patriots on Wednesday and they were accurate.

White has reached a deal to remain in New England. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that it is a one-year deal worth a fully guaranteed $2.5 million for the seven-year veteran.

There had been some rumblings of interest from the Buccaneers in reuniting White with Tom Brady, but Tampa will have to look elsewhere to round out their backfield. A return from Leonard Fournette could be one route they explore on that front.

White will join Damian Harris and Sony Michel in the New England backfield. Rex Burkhead remains a free agent after playing out the final year of his contract with the team in 2020.