Jaycee Horn calls himself “the best defensive player in the draft”

South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn will hear his name called on draft day earlier than his father did. The Chiefs made receiver Joe Horn a fifth-round choice in 1996.

Jaycee Horn is projected as a first-round draft choice and did nothing to hurt his draft stock in the school’s pro day Wednesday. He ran an unofficial time of 4.37 seconds in the 40-yard dash, according to the Associated Press.

That time would have ranked third fastest among defensive backs at last year’s combine.

“I feel I’m the best defensive player in the draft,” Horn said.

Horn opted out of the 2020 season after South Carolina fired Will Muschamp with three games remaining. He explained Wednesday that his grandparents and several relatives in Mississippi were diagnosed with COVID-19 and an aunt died from the virus.

“I could tell you now, if I could go back, I’d do it again. I put my family before anything,” Horn said. “I feel my teammates and coaches know how much I love the game of football, but I put my family before the game.”