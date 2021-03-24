Kyle Van Noy wants to buy Cam Newton dinner after 2020 trash talking

Getty Images

At the end of a Patriots win over the Dolphins early in the 2020 season, Patriots players could be seen helping to move quarterback Cam Newton away from a couple of Dolphins defenders.

Newton said that talking and attempts to grab his chain by Dolphins players “kind of got under my skin” over the course of the game. One of those Dolphins players was linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who is now Newton’s teammate after returning to New England in the wake of being released.

On Wednesday, Van Noy said he hoped to break bread with Newton and ensure there are no lingering bad feelings from last season.

“Of course. I want to talk to Cam,” Van Noy said, via NESN.com. “I feel like me and Cam have a similar mindset, and that’s to win. And I’m excited to work with him. I’ve heard nothing but good things. I think everybody’s going to be excited after hopefully we have dinner — I’ll pay for it — and just hopefully get to know each other better.”

Remaining in the AFC East means Van Noy will get a couple of chances to give Tua Tagovailoa the same treatment he gave Newton when he and the Dolphins quarterback were teammates in 2020.