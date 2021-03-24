League meetings will focus on business issues not rule changes

Getty Images

Every March, the NFL’s owners convene to discuss potential rule changes. This year, the March gathering won’t delve into potential revisions to the rulebook.

Via Mark Maske of the Washington Post, owners won’t vote next week regarding potential rule changes. Instead, the two-day session set for next Tuesday and Wednesday will focus on business matters.

Rules proposals and other football issues will be discussed in the the middle of April, with General Managers and coaches. Voting will happen at that time.

Of course, it’s possible that some of the proposals will be tabled to May or a later meeting. Sometimes, that’s where rules proposals go to die.

Issues on the table for next week include expanding the regular season to 17 games, reducing the preseason to three or two games, and approving Washington owner Daniel Snyder’s request to exceed the debt limit in order to buy out his minority shareholders.